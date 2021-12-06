Khloe Kardashian ‘upset Tristan Thompson cheated again’ while they were still together

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly “upset” that Tristan Thompson fathered a baby with Texas personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

The source told PEOPLE that Khloe “knows about the baby”.

“Khloé was upset to find out that he cheated again,” said the source. “She just can’t believe that he is going to be a dad again.”

The insider confirmed that Kardashian, 37, and Thompson, 30, were together in March when Nichols’ baby was conceived.

“It’s just a sad situation to her,” they added.

The source also said that Khloe had friends encouraging her “over and over again” not to take Thompson back, but she remained with him “because she always believed that he would change” and wanted to keep the family intact for True.

“She is just a really great person and wants to see the positive in people,” the source said.

The insider added that the couple was “doing great” while quarantined together during the COVID-19 lockdown, but that Kardashian “knew things would change” as soon as…