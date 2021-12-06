Man who went missing in Lagos after leaving for work is found unconscious in Owerri

A man named Tega Ejomah, who went missing after leaving his home in Ajah, has been found unconscious in Owerri.

Tega was seen leaving for work by residents of Abraham Adesanya Estate on Thursday, Dec 2.

When he didn’t show up at work, a formal complaint was filed at the nearest police station and his loved ones released his photo, asking for help to locate him.

A Twitter user has now shared an update. Tega was found unconscious by a roadside. He was doused in a “strange chemical”.

He has now been taken to the hospital where he’s on admission.