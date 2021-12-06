People who were supposed to support Buhari are the ones pulling him down by their actions, inactions and silence

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has said that certain persons who are supposed to support President Buhari are pulling his administration down by their actions, utterances, inactions and silence.

Governor Bello stated this on Sunday, December 5, when he received political, traditional, religious leaders and other stakeholders from Kebbi and Sokoto States at the Kogi state’s government lodge in Abuja.

The Governor maintained that the president found himself in a very difficult situation when he took over the government in 2015 up till this moment.

“The President inherited a sinking ship but has to prevent it from sinking. Probably, any other person wouldn’t have been able to do better than what he is doing in the circumstance he found himself. We might be thinking that is he not the same Buhari of 1983? He is the same person but the situation then is different now,” he said.

“The president did not just inherit those troubles. The president is leading from a…