“Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin is another TB Joshua” Nigerians hails Billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin as he dished out N40million Naira to widows and families of fallen Hero’s

It was a celebration galore yesterday at the Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry in Warri as the founder of the church, Billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin. donated N40,000,000.00 cash to about 200 widows of Nigerian fallen heros in Defence and Police Forces.

The donation, coming under the church’s Socio-Economic Development and Empowerment programme, attracted positive reactions from the public, including people who urged other leaders to emulate the good work of the prophet.

Known for charity, this current gesture is one of many succour of the Warri based prophet to many Nigerians. The prophet had provided about N1 billion in support of Covid-19 palliative while just last week providing millions of naira to Nollywood actors and actresses, NYSC members as well as donations that take sex workers off the street.

While also standing by as spiritual backup to the oppressed in the society, Fufeyin’s donation to wives of fallen armed forces men came that at time of…