“The passenger hurled a number of unprintable insults at female officer searching her luggage”

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has said that its operative did not assault Big Brother Naija star, Khloe, at Lagos airport.

It would be recalled that the reality star had alleged that she was assaulted and harassed by a female NDLEA officer.

Responding to her allegations Director, Media & Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement said;

“its preliminary findings showed that none of its officers assaulted an Air peace airline passenger, Ms. Abiri Oluwabusayo Khloe, at the departure gate of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos in the early hours of today, Sunday 5th December,”

“The passenger had in social media publications alleged a female NDLEA officer harassed and assaulted her. While further investigation of the allegation is ongoing, the following facts have so far been established: At about 12:20am on Sunday 5th Dec, during an outward clearance of passengers going to South Africa by Air peace, a female…