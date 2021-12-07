Boko Haram/ISWAP release photos of some abducted victims

Boko Haram/ISWAP terror group has released photos of three of the victims they abducted along Chibok-Damboa road in Borno State.
It would be recalled that the terror group abducted six staff working with Borno State Ministry of Work along Chibok-Damboa Road on Wednesday, December 1 and another 15 persons, mostly passengers and motorists, along the same road hours later and forcibly took them into Sambisa Forest.
Photos of the victims shared by a Borno journalist on Tuesday, December 7, include a police officer
“Please pray for their return. UPDATE: ISWAP have revealed some of the identity of the abducted victims which was conducted on the road linking Chibok-Damboa. The Terrorist showed pictures of a police officer, and two others” he wrote.
Source: Linda Ikeji