Boko Haram/ISWAP release photos of some abducted victims

Boko Haram/ISWAP terror group has released photos of three of the victims they abducted along Chibok-Damboa road in Borno State.

It would be recalled that the terror group abducted six staff working with Borno State Ministry of Work along Chibok-Damboa Road on Wednesday, December 1 and another 15 persons, mostly passengers and motorists, along the same road hours later and forcibly took them into Sambisa Forest.

Photos of the victims shared by a Borno journalist on Tuesday, December 7, include a police officer