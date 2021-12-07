Chris Cuomo prepares to sue CNN for $18m left of his salary

Former CNN star anchor, Chris Cuomo is preparing to sue his former employer for $18 million left on his contract, claiming that the media company’s President Jeff Zucker (pictured top left) knew about his involvement in his brother’s sex scaandal probe.

CNN fired Cuomo, 51, on Saturday, December 4, citing his role in defending his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, against multiple sexual harassment allegations.

Cuomo says CNN President Jeff Zucker knew about the cooperation between him and his brother , claims that the network have denied calling it ‘patently false.’

Cuomo was fired from his position on Saturday after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a trove of documents revealing that he had called his ‘sources’ about planned news reports regarding his brother as he tried to dig up dirt on at least one of the former governor’s accusers.

According to the New York Post, Cuomo has now hired lawyers and is preparing to file a suit against CNN…