Drake reportedly withdraws his 2022 Grammy Nominations

Drake has decided to withdraw his 2022 GRAMMY nominations.

According to Variety, the 35-year-old musician has pulled his name out of the running for the upcoming music award ceremony.

The Toronto superstar was nominated for two awards at next year’s ceremony which takes place on Jan. 31st; Best Rap Album for his latest LP Certified Lover Boy and Best Rap Performance for the hit single ‘Way Too Sexy’ (with Future & Young Thug).

The decision was made by Drake and his management but there’s no word on what the reasons are.

It’s also not clear if The Recording Academy will add more nominees now that Drake has pulled out.