Man arrested for allegedly raping four girls aged 4 to 7 years in Borno

The Borno State Police Command has arrested one Abubakar Baba, who allegedly raped four girls.

The State Police Commissioner, Abdu Umar, who disclosed this on Monday December 6, in Maiduguri, said two of the girls are four years old, the third is six, while the fourth is seven years old.

The alleged rapist was among the 58 suspects arrested for various offences ranging from rape, cultism to illicit drug trafficking in the state.

The arrests were made in the last four months in the Maiduguri metropolis, Bama and Hawul Councils of the state.

“November 4, Abubakar Baba of Gwange also lured four girls (aged 6, 4, 7 and 4) and forcefully had sexual intercourse with the four girls,” the CP stated.

“On October 23, Bilyamimu Saleh of Gwange lured a girl aged six into a mosque and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.”

The police boss added that a woman was also arrested at Uba, Adamawa state for alleged possession of 90 rounds of ammunition. He said that the…