Small small boys make me angry

Blessing Okoro has shared her response to a prospective client who sent a complaint about her relationship.

In the screenshot of the chat, a young woman is seen asking Blessing for relationship advice.

She complained that her man never gives her transport fare whenever she visits him.

Blessing responded, telling her that the problem is she’s dating a small boy, instead of a man.

Blessing added that she has never booked a flight by herself and doesn’t know how to because her man always books her flights, even when she isn’t travelling to meet him.

She then advised the follower to “upgrade”.

In the caption, Blessing added that she “dislike small small boys” and they make her angry.

See the chat below.