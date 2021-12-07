An aide to the Delta state, Ossai Ovie Success, is of the opinion that having surrogacy without a known father is abnormal. He shared this thought on his Facebook page.
Read what he wrote below…
”Surrogacy without a known father is Abnormal
A lot of things are going wrong in our society and we are celebrating it in public but condemning it in private .
I heard she gave birth through surrogate without a known father and people are congratulating her and making it look like she did the best thing.
No matter how wealthy you are as a mother , your child needs a father and should be aware of where his father came from.
I am not against Surrogacy but I am against surrogacy without a known father.
We must also becareful when we are into surrogacy.
Making it known to the general public will end up damaging the child reputation.
So I see no reason why we should let the public known of such thing.
My name is Ossai Ovie Success”
Source: Linda Ikeji