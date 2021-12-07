An aide to the Delta state, Ossai Ovie Success, is of the opinion that having surrogacy without a known father is abnormal. He shared this thought on his Facebook page.

Read what he wrote below…

”Surrogacy without a known father is Abnormal

A lot of things are going wrong in our society and we are celebrating it in public but condemning it in private .

I heard she gave birth through surrogate without a known father and people are congratulating her and making it look like she did the best thing.

No matter how wealthy you are as a mother , your child needs a father and should be aware of where his father came from.

I am not against Surrogacy but I am against surrogacy without a known father.

We must also becareful when we are into surrogacy.

Making it known to the general public will end up damaging the child reputation.

So I see no reason why we should let the public known of such thing.

My name is Ossai Ovie Success”