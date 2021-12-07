Two more Dowen college students and three house masters reportedly arrested as police obtain court order to remand students in a juvenile center

Two additional students of Dowen college have reportedly been arrested and detained by the Lagos State Police Command over their alleged involvement in the torture and death of their schoolmate, Sylvester Oromoni. This is according to a report by TVC.

This brings the total number of students in Police custody to five.

Meanwhile, three house masters who were on duty on the day the incident happened have been taken into police custody.

Police say they have obtained a court order to detain the students for 21 days at the Juvenile centre

Earlier, three students and their parents who visited the State Criminal Investigative Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba in the company of their parents were detained.

