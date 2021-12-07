Video of a Nigerian female secondary school student smoking in class as others played ludo goes viral (watch video)

A video of a Nigerian female secondary school student smoking in class as others played ludo, has gone viral after being shared online.
Philanthropist Kokun who shared the video online, revealed that the school is located in one of the South-West states as the students were speaking Yoruba.
Wondering what the solution is to the increasing “school problem” recorded in the country, Kokun further asked if anyone has considered home-schooling.
He wrote;
This is def a school in Southwest Nigeria( most of them speaking Yoruba)
See as the students chill playing ludo and smoking cigarettes.
.
Has anyone considered home schooling for their children?
What’s the solution to all the increasing school problems ?
Source: Linda Ikeji