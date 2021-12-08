Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic tests positive for Covid

Mateo Kovacic has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Chelsea’s Champions League visit to Zenit on Wednesday December 7.

Speaking at his pre-match news conference on Tuesday ahead of their game in St Petersburg, head coach Thomas Tuchel described the news as a “huge setback” for the club,

Croatia midfielder Kovacic had returned to Chelsea training on Monday after hamstring trouble, only to return a positive coronavirus test on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old had been out of action since late October and Blues boss Tuchel had hoped to ease him back in this week.

N’Golo Kante remains sidelined with a knee issue, while Jorginho has been forced to play through the pain of a back niggle and will also now miss Wednesday night’s game.

“We have bad news because Mateo was in training yesterday and with a big smile and it was a pure pleasure to have him back,” said Tuchel.

“But he tested positive today, for coronavirus, so he’s quarantining for a few days. So it’s a huge…