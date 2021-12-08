Halima is not my friend, she is an ex-friend who is fighting herself up and down

Actress Tonto Dikeh has made a clarification on her relationship with colleague, Halima Abubakar, who she (Tonto) asked to list names of bullies in Nollywood after she shared her experience in the wake of death of 12-year-old Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni.

Tonto Dikeh in an exchange with a follower, stated that she is not friends with Halima Abubakar. According to the mother of one, Halima is an ex-friend who keeps “fighting herself up and down”.

She added that she doesn’t have her time and never had issues with her. See the exchange below…………………….