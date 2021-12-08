I won’t resign over frequent jail breaks

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has said that he won’t be resigning over the frequent jail breaks in the country in the past one year.

Responding to questions from State House reporters after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday December 8, the Minister stated that there’s no need for calls for his resignation because it wasn’t for lack of preparedness that the attacks were successful.

Aregbesola revealed that the security around Correctional Centres will be stepped up, following jail breaks in Owerri, Oyo, Kabba and Jos in the last few months.

He said;