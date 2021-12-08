Redeemed pastor’s house burnt after the body of a missing girl was found there

The house of a pastor attached to the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Adebun Area of Ado-Ekiti was set ablaze by angry youths after a missing seven-year-old girl was found dead there.

Reports say that the lifeless body of the girl, identified as Demilade, was found in the pastor’s house on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The victim had gone missing around 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 6, after she was sent on an errand to buy pap for her parents and siblings.

When she didn’t return home, her parents raised alarm and some residents started searching for Demilade in the area, all to no avail.

Her parents then reported the incident to the nearest police station.

It later emerged that the girl was allegedly waylaid and butchered by the daughter of the pastor who is said to be mentally deranged. She is alleged to have murdered the teenager after which she ran away on Monday night.

A source told Guardian: “After their effort proved abortive, the incident was reported at…