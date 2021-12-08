Three vaccine doses provides sufficient protection against Omicron coronavirus variant

US drugmaker, Pfizer has announced that preliminary lab studies show two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine may not provide sufficient protection against the Omicron coronavirus variant, but three doses are able to neutralize it.

In a news release on Wednesday, December 8, Pfizer alongside BioNtech said samples from people who had two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine saw, on average, a more than 25-fold reduction in neutralization ability against the Omicron variant than the earlier virus, “indicating that two doses of BNT162b2 may not be sufficient to protect against infection with the Omicron variant,” the companies said.

Both companies said two doses may still provide protection against the severe disease but a third dose gives very good protection against the Omicron variant.

“Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the Omicron strain, it’s clear from these preliminary data that protection is improved with a third…