Activist Harrison Gwamnishu calls out married man for allegedly hypnotizing and raping 13-year-old girl who later died in hospital in Delta

Activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, has called out a married man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Issele Uku in Aniocha North local government area of Delta state on Tuesday night, December 7. The alleged victim died in a hospital in Asaba, the state capital on Wednesday evening.

According to Harrison, the married man took the victim to a hotel where he allegedly raped her and afterward used a white tissue paper to wipe blood from her private part. He said the suspect has gone into hiding.

His post reads