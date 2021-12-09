“If anything happens to me, Nigerian Navy should be held responsible” man accuses naval officer of assaulting him and breaking his car windscreen (video)

By
Headliners
-
2


61b26b3004e95

A man has accused a naval officer of assaulting him and he shared a video to back up the allegation.

 

He alleged that the officer broke his windscreen with his gun because he refused to park when the officer accused him of driving too fast.

 

He claimed that the officer assaulted him after breaking his windscreen.

 

61b26b97d5607

 

He added that he insisted his windscreen must the fixed and the “Naval police” agreed they will pay N15K while the man adds up the rest of the money to fix the screen.

 

61b26bf052918

 

The driver said the Nigerian Navy has not fulfilled the promise made and they keep asking him to come back.

 

He called out the officer for “abusing power” and asked Nigerians to hold the navy responsible if anything happens to him.

 

61b26b591f149

61b26b738871b

 

Watch the video below.

 





Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR