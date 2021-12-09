Indigo Wins Best PR/Communications Agency Promoting Sustainaility at SERAS 2021

Integrated Indigo Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading full-service Public Relations and Event Management Consultancy firms, has emerged as the Best PR/Communications Agency Promoting Sustainability at the Social Enterprise and Responsibility Awards (SERAS) held in Lagos on Saturday, December 4, 2021.The agency came ahead of other leading agencies such as Chain Reaction, CMC Connect, Social TV, and a South African-based agency, eclat.

According to the local organizing committee of the award, Integrated Indigo Limited won the PR/ Communications Agency Promoting Sustainability category in acknowledgment of its vast contribution and role in promoting the activities of its clients in different areas of sustainability.

In his keynote speech, the founder, SERAS, Dr. Ken Egbas, stated that the award was well-deserved, considering the passion and commitment of the agency in promoting excellence through several sustainability initiatives embarked upon by its clients.

He added…