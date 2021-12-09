Jaruma reveals what Laila allegedly told her about Ned Nwoko when she paid her a visit

Jaruma has disclosed a conversation she allegedly had with Laila about her now-estranged husband, Ned Nwoko.

She made the revelation while responding to Ned Nwoko’s call out.

She explained that the last time she was at Laila’s house, before the couple separated, Laila was full of praise for Ned.

Jaruma said she was looking at the photos displayed in the house, admiring the kids photos and when she got to Ned’s photo, she paused.

She said Laila then told her, “Handsome guy, right?”

Jaruma then said Ned: “didn’t do Laila right. This woman loved you and she said only the kindest things about you. she added

“Even to me, Regina’s friend, she could still tell me her 74-year-old husband is handsome.”

Watch her speak in the video below.