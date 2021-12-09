Marques Houston, 40, and wife Miya Dikey, 20, welcome first child together

Marques Houston has welcomed a daughter named Zara with his wife, Miya Dickey.

They welcomed the child on Dec. 2. This is their first child together.

“Miya chose the name Zara because she just felt like it was exotic. No special reason,” Houston, 40, told Us Weekly of Dickey, 20, on Wednesday, Dec. 8. “She just wanted our girl to have a memorable name that wasn’t the average name.”

The actor and R&B singer admitted that being a new parent “feels surreal””for both him and Dickey.

He said: “It hasn’t set in yet that we are actually not just baby-sitting one of our friends’ kids. But not getting any sleep definitely reminds us that we are now parents.:

The couple chose not to publicly reveal they were expecting prior to their baby girl’s arrival.

Marques and Miya received backlash last year over their 20-year age gap.

Marques was 39 when he married Maya who was just 19.

The couple got engaged in 2019 and got married in 2020 before welcoming…