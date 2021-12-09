Odilihome invasion embarrassing, we’ve had enough of such harassment





Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko has finally reacted to the invasion of Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili’s home by men who claimed to be security operatives and acting on a court order.

Sharing his stance at an event to mark the 2021/2022 legal year of the supreme court, the CJN described the home invasion as embarassing and further stated that the judiciary’s silence “should never be mistaken for stupidity or weakness”.

Tanko further averred that “no law permits anyone to invade, subdue or overawe any Nigerian citizen in his or her residence with a flimsy, fraudulently-obtained search warrant.” He also directed that henceforth, arrest warrant must be issued with the knowledge and approval of the chief judge of the respective state or federal high court as the case may be.

“No one, irrespective of his or her status or position in the country, should test our will because the consequences of such unwarranted provocation will be too dire to bear. “On a very sad…





Source: Linda Ikeji