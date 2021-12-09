Some repentant Boko Haram fighters have ulterior motives

Theatre Commander of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa has said that some ‘repentant’ Boko Haram members who surrendered to troops have ulterior motive.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Chief of Army Staff Conference in Abuja, Musa stated that though 20,000 insurgents have laid down arms in the Northeast, the challenge is what to do with the repentant terrorists.

He said;