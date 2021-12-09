Tristan Thompson paternity lawsuit sealed after gag order request

A paternity lawsuit filed in Texas by NBA star, Tristan Thompson and alleged new baby mama, Maralee Nichols has been sealed.

A check on Thursday morning, revealed the lawsuit is no longer searchable and states the records are “currently CONFIDENTIAL or this case has been SEALED.”

This is coming days after Tristan requested a gag order to prevent Nichols who is his personal trainer, from further engaging with the media.

Page Six reported that in the gag order request, Tristan claimed Nichols’ “intention all along [was] to try to achieve some sort of notoriety and gain for herself in this lawsuit” by accusing him of fathering a third child.

The Sacramento Kings player further alleged in his filing that he suffered “damages and extreme distress.” He requested the court hold an emergency hearing for the gag order and also asked that Nichols post a $30,000 bond to “deter” her from violating the order.

Though he admitted having sex with Nichols…