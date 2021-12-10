Ben Affleck appears frustrated and vents to ex-wife Jennifer Garner in new photos

49-year-old actor, Ben Affleck is said to have blown off the steam in a recent encounter with his 49-year-old actress ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

The duo were spotted on a sidewalk in Los Angeles in what appeared to be a very animated conversation. In a paparazzi video, Affleck was seen flailing his arms around with expressive reactions on his face. At one point, he was even seen staring at Garner with a wide-eyed gaze.

Affleck appeared upset, although reports say it does not seem that he was angry with the mother of his three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

Garner however appeared much calmer than her former spouse throughout the chat and even smiled in some instances, signaling that she was not the target of his ire.

Photographers said at the time of the exchange, Affleck and Garner had been going for a stroll together before taking a break to have the discussion. In one of the images, the typically friendly exes were seen leaning over…