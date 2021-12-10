District head abducted in Kwara

Dr Zubair Folorunsho Erubu, the Mogaji Erubu in Ilorin Emirate of Kwara State has been abducted.

Erubu, a retired permanent secretary in the state civil service and former Chief Medical Officer at the state Government House clinic was abducted on his way to his farm between Ilorin and Afon in Asa local government area of the state, on Thursday December 9.

Spokesperson of the State Police command, Okasanmi Ajayi confirmed the abduction and said the commissioner of police, Tuesday Assayomo had ordered a discreet investigation, rescue of the victim and arrest of the suspected kidnappers.