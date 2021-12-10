FCMBFlexxtern Season Five Winners Rewarded with Employment Opportunities

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has offered a three-month paid internship to 30 winners in the fifth edition of the bank’s internship programme, tagged #FCMBFlexxtern5. These winners will get a career-building experience with the bank or one of its 15 partnering organisations.

The beneficiaries, aged between 18 and 30 years, also stand a chance of being retained for full employment at the end of their respective three months internship.

Speaking at the presentation of certificates to the winners in Lagos recently, Group Head, Corporate Affairs of FCMB, Mr Diran Olojo, expressed delight at the quality of entries received and the passion demonstrated by young Nigerians when given the right opportunity to express themselves positively.

He said, “we are very excited to once again provide a platform for young Nigerians to fulfil their aspirations to build a successful career. The #FCMBFlexxtern initiative has become a catalyst to fast-track the development of a new…