Former Super Falcons’ goalkeeper, Rachel Ayegba, now drives the 185 double decker bus in London (photos)

By
Headliners
-
2


Former Super Falcons? goalkeeper, Rachel Ayegba, now drives the 185 double decker bus in London (photos)

The former goalkeeper of the Nigerian national football team, Rachael Aladi Ayegba is now a double-decker bus driver in London.

According to Standard UK newspaper, Ayegba is helping the UK with its crisis of driver shortage during the pandemic and has signed up to be a driver of the buses.

 

Former Super Falcons? goalkeeper, Rachel Ayegba, now drives the 185 double decker bus in London (photos)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ayegba  played in the 2007 Women’s World Cup, the 2006 and 2008 African Women’s Championships and had an 11-year stint as a professional footballer in Finland, winning the league title in 2013 with PK-35 Vantaa.

 

Former Super Falcons? goalkeeper, Rachel Ayegba, now drives the 185 double decker bus in London (photos)

Now she drives the number 185 between Lewisham and Victoria according to the report by the UK paper. She is in the middle of a year’s training. 

 

Former Super Falcons? goalkeeper, Rachel Ayegba, now drives the 185 double decker bus in London (photos)

 

The 35-year-old who moved to England in 2018, says she had visited London for years on holiday and always admired the double decker buses.

 

She works for Go-Ahead, the bus and train giant that operates about a fifth of the capital’s buses on behalf of TfL.

 

She reckons driving a…



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR