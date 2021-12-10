Former Super Falcons’ goalkeeper, Rachel Ayegba, now drives the 185 double decker bus in London (photos)

The former goalkeeper of the Nigerian national football team, Rachael Aladi Ayegba is now a double-decker bus driver in London.

According to Standard UK newspaper, Ayegba is helping the UK with its crisis of driver shortage during the pandemic and has signed up to be a driver of the buses.

Ayegba played in the 2007 Women’s World Cup, the 2006 and 2008 African Women’s Championships and had an 11-year stint as a professional footballer in Finland, winning the league title in 2013 with PK-35 Vantaa.

Now she drives the number 185 between Lewisham and Victoria according to the report by the UK paper. She is in the middle of a year’s training.

The 35-year-old who moved to England in 2018, says she had visited London for years on holiday and always admired the double decker buses.

She works for Go-Ahead, the bus and train giant that operates about a fifth of the capital’s buses on behalf of TfL.

She reckons driving a…