Man remanded in prison over death of controversial activist who sued End SARS supporters

The tenant accused of killing controversial activist Kenechukwu Okereke has been arraigned in court and also remanded in prison custody.

The deceased, a staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari, was popular for speaking against the End SARS movement. Last year, he sued a number of celebrities, pastors, and groups who supported the End SARS protests (read here).

Unfortunately, his wife announced last month that he has been killed by a former tenant in Nkpor, Anambra state (read here).

Chiadikobi Nnadi, 29, has been arrested over Mr Okeke’s death.

Nnadi allegedly led a gang of six young men to attack Okeke in his house. They then macheted him, poured fuel on him, and set him ablaze.

The Anambra state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga said Chiadikobi Nnadi has been remanded in prison after being arraigned on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Ikenga said: “The suspect, one Chiadikobi Nnaji, ‘M’ Aged 29 years implicated in the brutal murder of…