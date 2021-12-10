NCAA explains why it withdrew frequencies approval for Emirates Airlines

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has explained why it withdrew the ministerial approval granted to Emirates Airlines by the Ministry of Aviation.

According to Director-General of the NCAA, Musa Shuaibu Nuhu, the frequencies approval was withdrawn following the refusal of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to grant equal rights to sole Nigerian carrier, Air Peace flying to Dubai via Sharjah.

Revealing that the aviation minister, Sen. Hadi Sirika granted Emirates Airlines 21 frequencies weekly to two major airports in Nigeria; Lagos, 14 and Abuja, seven, Nuhu stated that the GCAA refused to grant Air Peace three weekly frequencies to Sharjah which the airline requested for, but rather approved just one frequency weekly.

Stressing that the government would continue to protect Nigeria’s businesses, the NCAA DG further disclosed that the GCAA attributed its refusal to grant the three frequencies to the Nigerian airline to inadequate slots in Sharjah…