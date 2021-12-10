Premier League orders all 20 clubs to re-impose their emergency Covid measures

The Premier League have ordered all 20 clubs to re-impose emergency Covid measures after Tottenham were allowed to postpone their clash with Brighton following an outbreak in their squad.

The protocols, which include social distancing, were brought in at the start of the season. Clubs with high vaccination rates had relaxed some of the measures but must now reimpose restrictions to help limit the spread of the Omicron variant.

Spurs’ first-team squad has been hit by a Covid outbreak, causing Thursday night’s scheduled Europa Conference League game against Rennes to be postponed. Their Premier League game against Brighton at the Amex on Sunday was also called off.

As the pandemic continues to take grip of English football, top-flight officials have sent a memo to all clubs informing them of the decision to revert to emergency measures.

Teams have been forced to abide by a stringent set of protocols since the return of football in June 2020, including social…