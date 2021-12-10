US ammunition set to arrive in Ukraine as Joe Biden sends troops to train country’s military while Russia amasses more troops at border

US ammunition is set to arrive in Ukraine this week – the final elements of a $60 million security assistance package, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby has said.

US President Joe Biden approved the package on September 1 as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the White House. The assistance included lethal elements, such as Javelin anti-tank missiles, as well as nonlethal elements, Kirby said.

The security package is designed to bolster Ukraine’s self-defense capability, especially as Russian forces continue to build up near the country’s borders.

The US says it has watched the Russian troop build up nearing hundreds of thousands with growing concern, and US officials have been in touch with their NATO and European counterparts to coordinate a response should Russian President Vladimir Putin decide to invade Ukraine.

In 2021 alone, the US has delivered approximately $450 million in security assistance to Ukraine, Kirby said, including the aid arriving this…