‘We can never believe the police, police lie’

Black Lives Matter leader has strongly come out in defence of Actor, Jussie Smollett as he awaits the verdict in his trial on allegations of faking a hate crime.

According to Black Lives Matter co-founder, Dr Melina Abdullah, Smollett should be acquitted because ‘we can never believe police’.

Smollett, 39, is currently on trial in Chicago, is accused of having orchestrated a fake attack on himself in January 2019, then lying to Chicago police about being the victim of an anti-gay, racist hate crime.

Jurors resumed deliberations on Thursday, December 9, having deliberated for about two hours on Wednesday following a roughly one-week trial.

Dr Melina Abdullah, said the six men and six women trying Smollett should acquit him.

‘It’s not about a trial or a verdict decided in a white supremacist charade, it’s about how we treat our community when corrupt systems are working to devalue their lives,’ wrote Abdullah ‘We love you Jussie!’

She said that Smollett should…