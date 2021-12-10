‘We weren’t feeding the relationship’

Common has addressed split from Tiffany Haddish’s split for the first time, calling their breakup a “mutual” decision.

During the Thursday episode of Fox Soul’s Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee Uncensored, the 49-year-old rapper called Haddish, 42, “one of the best people I’ve met in life.”

He said the Girls Trip star is “one of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I’ve met in life. That’s what made me love her and be in love with her and want to be in a relationship with her and grow with her.”

Common said their relationship was “heavy and loving,” adding, “it probably was the most mature relationship I have been in … meaning the communication, the respect, just all around.”

He shared that while they were able to “navigate” through the pandemic together, things changed when they “got back on the move.”

“It really didn’t allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship. I don’t think the love really…