Youths stage protest over widespread killings in the north

Youths in some parts of Northern Nigeria are currently staging a protest over the widespread killings in the region.

Although Nigeria is currently facing a high wave of insecurity, bandits and terrorists have stepped up attacks in the north despite the efforts of the government to contain them.

The protesters carrying different placards have taken to major streets in the FCT, Kano, Bauchi, Zamfara and Sokoto States. The protesters called on President Buhari and governors to show more interest in tackling insecurity.

Zainab Naseer Ahmad, who led the peaceful protest in Kano, lamented how insecurity is threatening the lives and livelihood of Nigerians.