Assassinated Katsina Commissioner laid to rest

Assassinated Katsina state Commissioner of Science and Technology, Dr Rabe Nasir has been buried.

The Commissioner was killed on Wednesday December 8, at his residence in Fatima Shema Estate, Katsina metropolis.

Nasir’s body was interred at the Gidan Dawa cemetery after a funeral prayer led by the Chief Imam of Katsina GRA mosque, Dr Aminu Abdullahi Yammawa.

His funeral prayer was attended by Katsina state governor, Aminu Bello Masari, and the federal government delegation led by the National Security Adviser, Maj Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd).