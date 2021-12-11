Cutting Edge Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tool Comes To Africa

Illumygn is coming to Africa!

Cervical cancer is one of the preventable and curable types of cancer which occurs only in women yet according to the World Health Organisation, Cervical cancer is the second most common and deadly type of cancer among women in Sub-Saharan Africa. This type of cancer can show up as a tumour of the cervix, (lowermost part of the uterus -the womb-) which can become malignant. Women of all ages (18 and above) are at risk of cervical cancer. The good news however is, it is easy to detect and control. If detected early, one can prevent the tumour from forming or can also prevent an existing tumour from developing into cancer.

Over the years, cervical cancer screening has saved the lives of many women. However, one of the problems with testing for HPV is the need for repeated tests to compare and contrast results before test results are concluded upon. This is especially due to low quality testing procedures and poor quality equipment. Enter Illumigyn…