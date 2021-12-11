Director of Quality Assurance of Kano Consumer Protection Council arrested for allegedly receiving bribe

Mr Bello Alkarya, Director of Quality Assurance of Kano state’s Consumer Protection Council has been arrested by the Kano state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) for allegedly receiving bribe.

Acting Chairman of the Commission, Barrister Mahmud Balarabe confirmed the arrest, adding that Alkarya was taken into custody after being caught in the act.

Balarabe said;

“He is currently in our custody after been caught in the act. Meanwhile, we are investigating the matter but he is in our cell”

This is coming after it was reported that General Idris Bello Dambazau, Chairman of Kano Consumer Protection Council was detained by the DSS for alleged economic sabotage.