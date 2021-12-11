Emirates Airline suspends its flight operations in Nigeria after FG withdrew its frequencies approval

Emirates Airlines has suspended all its flight operations in Nigeria indefinitely after the federal government withdrew its frequencies approval.

LIB reported earlier that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) withdrew the approval of 21 weekly flights to Nigeria, comprising 14 to Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos and seven to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) refused to grant the three frequencies requested by Air Peace, the only Nigerian carrier operating to Dubai via Sharjah.

Emirates in an update on its website, said all its flights to Nigeria would be suspended until the issues between UAE and Nigeria are resolved.

It read;