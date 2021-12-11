I have never been party to any broken marriage – Pastor who Precious Chikwendu accused of causing most of her ‘fighs’ with FFK and bringing in women to replace her responds





Rev. Emmanuel Olorunmagba, the cleric who Precious Chikwendu accused of causing most fiights between her and her ex-partner Femi Fani-Kayode and bringing in women to replace her, has responded to the allegation. The Pastor denied the claim and further stated that he has never been party to any broken marriage as marriages that were on the verge of collapse, were restored through him. Claiming that social media is now a tool to blackmail Pastors, Olorunmagba accused Precious of subjecting her ex-partner to domestic violence, and assaulting a policeman. He also re-echoed claim of the mother of four being caught in a hotel room with a naval officer. He then stated that Precious Chikwendu has two criminals cases in different courts bordering on defamation of character, falsehood, conspiracy and cybercrime. Olorunmagba wrote; RESPONSE TO PRECIOUS CHIKWENDU'S FALSE ACCUSATIONS.-By Rev Emmanuel Olorunmagba.Precious Chikwendu claimed that I was responsible for most fights between her…







Source: Linda Ikeji

