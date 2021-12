Actress Ada Ameh took to her Instagram page this morning to celebrate her late daughter, Aladi, on her 33rd posthumous birthday.

Aladi who was Ada’s only child passed on in October last year.

Posting a lovely video collage of Aladi on her Instagram page, Ada wrote;

”Happy posthumous birthday my beautiful Angel.

I miss you so much my beautiful baby girl.

Aladi I miss miss you my baby!!

The gift of my youth oo

Watch the video below…