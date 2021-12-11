Katsina Deputy Speaker’s sister escapes from bandits’ den after 105 days in captivity

Asma’u Dalhatu, younger sister of Katsina Deputy Speaker, Hon. Shehu Dalhatu Tafoki, has escaped from bandits’ den after being held for 105 days in captivity.

The Deputy Speaker said Asmaú who was abducted alongside her sister on September 4 when bandits attacked Tafoki village in Faskari local government area of Katsina state, escaped during a military onslaught on the enclave where she was kept.

Shehu Dalhatu further revealed that Asma’u is a Secondary School leaver and was about to be given out in marriage at the time of the incident.