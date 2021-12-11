Kim Kardashain files to be declared legally single despite Kanye’s plea

Kim Kardashian has reportedly filed to be declared legally single, hours after Kanye pleaded for their divorce to be called off.

TMZ reported that the reality show star filed the application on Friday December 11 and if signed off by a judge, will make her officially single. She’s essentially asking the judge to separate issues of child custody and property from marital status. Kim is also asking that her maiden name be restored, removing “West” as her last name.

Kim’s lawyer is said to be Laura Wasser, an attorney who has also frequently filed same application for celebrity clients, including Dr. Dre and Kelly Clarkson.

Earlier this year, the SKIMS founder filed for divorce from the rapper following a year of tumultuous ups and downs.

Despite deciding to end their marriage, Kanye, 44, has continued to beg publicly to his ex that they get back together. Hours before Kim made her court move today, her former husband begged her to get back together…