Multiple workers trapped after collapse at Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville (Photos)

Dozens of workers are reportedly trapped inside the Amazon facility after the storm damaged the building in Edwardsville following Friday night’s severe weather.

There is a search and recovery effort underway.

The collapse happened around 8:33 p.m. at the warehouse near I-270 and Illinois Route 111, according to the Edwardsville Police Department.

FOX 2 spoke with the stepsons of an Amazon worker, who are concerned because they haven’t heard from him.

“Our mother is basically hysterical at this point, trying to find out what’s going on. She’s really worried. We’re worried too,” said Connor Jones. “At this point, I’m starting to get pretty scared that he got hurt or worse.”

As many as 50 to 100 employees were believed to be inside the building, according to Fox 2’s Amelia Mugavero. Later reports said about 40 or more employees had been transferred to a police station after making it out of the building.

Mike Fillback, the department’s…