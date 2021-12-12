Dad dies after falling from the roof while fixing Christmas decorations

A dad fell from his roof while putting up Christmas decorations.

Joe Cocco fell from the roof of his Wisconsin home while trying to beautify his house in preparation for the festive season.

He was rushed to hospital where doctors revealed he suffered a broken neck.

The 31-year-old underwent several surgeries and was expected to be paralyzed from the neck down.

However, his condition took a turn for the worse while in hospital and he sadly died on Dec 6, leaving behind a wife and two young daughters.

“Our hearts are stricken by the immensity of grief as we have lost an incredible husband, father, brother, son, and friend,” a family member wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for his wife and two girls.

“Our families have gained another guardian angel to watch over us during this unimaginable time.”

Cocco’s mother-in-law, Debbie Stewart, told WMBF News that Cocco was planning to surprise his daughters when he fell from the roof.

She said:…