FG to restrict airlines from UK, Canada and Saudi Arabia in response to Omicron travel ban

The Federal government has concluded plans to restrict airlines coming from Canada, United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia into Nigeria from Tuesday, December 14.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who disclosed this in Lagos, said it was to reciprocate the travel ban placed on Nigeria over the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

Sirika said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration would place the three countries on a red list over the outbreak and spread of the Omicron variant.

Last Monday, the UK placed Nigeria on its redlist and announced that non-UK and non-Irish citizens travelling in from Nigeria will not be allowed entry into the country following the cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant reported in Nigeria. Like UK. Saudi Arabia and Canada also announced travel bans on Nigeria following the discovery of the Omicron variant in Nigeria.

