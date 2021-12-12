Football icon, Samuel Eto’o elected president of Cameroon FA

Former Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Chelsea striker, Samuel Eto’o has been elected president of Cameroon FA

The former Cameroon international received 43 votes from members of FECAFOOT’s general assembly during the election, which took place on Saturday, December 11. He defeated rival Seidou Mbombo Njoya – who was the interim president of the country’s football federation (Fecafoot), by 43 votes to 31.

The 40-year-old is one of the country’s greatest ever players after scoring 56 goals in 118 appearances during his international career. Eto’o, also won the African Footballer of the Year on four occasions.

Reacting to the news on Instagram, Eto’o posted: ‘I’ll be remembering today as one of the proudest moments of my life.

‘I’m deeply grateful to be elected as the new president of @fecafootofficiel.

‘Every single vote represents the energy and ambition of our football family to take our beloved sport to a level we’ve never seen before. Let’s get to…