Man arrested for allegedly assaulting an NSCDC officer and attempting to defraud POS operator

A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and attempting to defraud a POS operator and filling station attendant in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Muhammed Abubakar, 25, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The spokesman of the NSCDC in the state, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Ilorin on Saturday.

Afolabi said the suspect committed the offence at the Amoyo area of Ilorin.

The statement reads: “On Saturday 11/12/2021, we received a distress call at our Amoyo division over a case of assault, attempted fraud and stealing by trick levelled against one Muhammed Abubakar, 25, who was accused to have made attempt to defraud a filling station attendant Abdulraheem Nafisat of a sum more than N50,000.”

He added that the suspect bought fuel and yoghurt products in the filling station and also asked the attendant to transfer the sum of N50,000, to his…